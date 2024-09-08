Noida Police arrests two vehicle thieves, recovers 7 bikes, scooty

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police arrest two accused in Noida

Noida Police on Sunday arrested two interstate vehicle thieves from the Som Bazar area in Sector 37. The accused used to steal vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas. "Seven stolen motorcycles - a scooty and a 315 bore pistol - have been recovered from the accused," police said in a statement.

Noida Sector 39 Police had received confidential information about the presence of thieves near Som Bazar and the same was also confirmed through local intelligence, it added.

Acting upon the information, police nabbed the thieves in Sector 37, Noida. The accused have been identified as Abhishek son of Rajesh and Arun son of Babulal. All the vehicles, recovered from the accused, were stolen from the Delhi-NCR areas. Out of all recovered vehicles, five vehicles were stolen from Delhi, two from Haryana and one vehicle from Noida.

Both the vehicle thieves are residents of Sadarpur in Noida, it said.

Abhishek, 19-year-old, lives in street number five in Swati Jewelers house in Sadarpur, while the second accused Arun, 21-year-old is originally from Bulandshahr, but at present, also lives in Vijay Chauhan's house in street number one of Sadarpur.

Accused are history-sheeters

Both the accused are history sheeters and are named in several cases registered in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Haryana. A total of 19 cases are registered against both. Most of these cases have been registered within the last one year. A total of 10 cases are registered against Abhishek. Of these, nine were registered in 2024 and one in 2023, while, nine cases are registered against Arun. Of these, four were registered in 2017 and four in 2024, while one case is of 2023.

Also read: Lucknow building collapse: UP govt forms 3-member panel to probe incident | DETAILS