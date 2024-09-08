Lucknow building collapse: UP govt forms 3-member panel to probe incident | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDRF and SDRF personnel during relief work at the collapsed building

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed a three-member committee to probe the building collapse incident in Lucknow that claimed eight lives. The committee headed by a secretary in the home department was formed after the direction from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Members of probe committee

Chairman: Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Government.

Member: Balkar Singh, Secretary, Housing and Urban Planning Department, Uttar Pradesh Government.

Member: Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer (Central Region), Public Works Department, Lucknow.

"The inquiry committee is expected to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report to the government as soon as possible," the statement read.

Eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday evening.

Police lodge FIR against owner

Police booked the owner of the three-storey building that collapsed a day ago. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Amit Verma said a police team is investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

A senior police official said an FIR has been lodged against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap building in the Transport Nagar area. The building collapsed on Saturday evening triggering a major rescue operation. Eight people were killed in the incidents while 28 others were injured in the incident.

The FIR against Singhpal was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station here on the complaint of MK Singh, the police outpost in-charge at Transport Nagar, the officials said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

(With PTI inputs)/Vishal Singh