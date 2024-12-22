Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
  Noida: Fire breaks out at electronic company in Sector 65, 15 fire tenders at spot | VIDEO

Noida: Fire breaks out at electronic company in Sector 65, 15 fire tenders at spot | VIDEO

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 11:21 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 11:28 IST
A massive fire broke out in an electronic company in Noida Sector 65 on Sunday Morning. 75 firefighters along with 15 fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

The company was operational in a four-storey building which caught fire.

