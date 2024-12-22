Noida: Fire breaks out at electronic company in Sector 65, 15 fire tenders at spot | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out in an electronic company in Noida Sector 65 on Sunday Morning. 75 firefighters along with 15 fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the fire.
The company was operational in a four-storey building which caught fire.
A massive fire broke out in an electronic company in Noida Sector 65 on Sunday Morning. 75 firefighters along with 15 fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the fire.
The company was operational in a four-storey building which caught fire.
Top News
Latest News