Mahakumbh: 12 special trains to run from Patna for Kumbh Mela | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh mela will begin from January 13.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh mela will be commencing on January 13, on the occasion of Paush Purnima in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. In view of this month-long fare which will be attended by a large number of devotees, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains. Out of these, 12 special trains will run between Patna and Prayagraj enabling travellers from Bihar to get the tickets easily. The trains will begin their operations from January 10.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh is expected to welcome over 450 million (45 crore) pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists. A state minister said that the UP government has planned meticulously to make it a clean, healthy, safe and digital event. The Mahakumbh is organised every 12 years.

Check Mahakumbh special train dates

03219 Patna-Prayagraj Junction Kumbh Mela Special train will run on January 10, 11, 17, 18, 25, 26, 27 January and February 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 28. This train while returning will operate as 03220 Prayagraj Junction-Patna Kumbh Mela Special train.

03689 Gaya-Prayagraj Junction Kumbh Mela Special train will run on January 10, 11, 17, 18, 25, 26, 27 and February 8, 09, 10, 16, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 28. For the return jourmey, this train will operate as 03690 Prayagraj Junction-Gaya Kumbh Mela Special train.

Special trains including Patna-Rajgir, Patna-Kiul, Patna-Gaya trains which had been canceled will be started again due to the demand in the route.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Eastern Railway Saraswati Chandra said that it has been decided to restart 03201 Rajgir-Patna Special, 03202 Patna-Rajgir Special, 03206 Patna-Kiul Special, 03205 Kiul-Patna Special, 03656 Gaya-Patna Special, 03655 Patna-Gaya Special trains.

Along with this, 03668 Gaya-Patna Special and 03667 Patna-Gaya Special trains will be run on December 21, 23 and 24.

The Mahakumbh mela will come to a closure on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.