Muzaffarnagar dhaba controversy: Identity row erupts ahead of Kanwar Yatra as Gopal turns out to be 'Tajammul'

As the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' approaches, a major identity controversy has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. A dhaba employee who initially identified himself as “Gopal” has now been revealed to be Tajammul, leading to political outrage and calls for investigation.

Background: Kanwar Yatra and the 'identification campaign'

The Kanwar Yatra, a major religious pilgrimage for Hindus, is set to begin on July 10 (Thursday). In the run-up to the event, several Hindu groups have launched an "identification campaign" along the yatra route, aiming to verify the religious identity of individuals working in public-facing establishments.

Incident at Muzaffarnagar dhaba

On June 28, Swami Yashveer Ji Maharaj and his supporters visited Pandit Ji Vaishno Dhaba on National Highway 58 as part of this campaign. A scuffle broke out when they questioned a staff member’s religious identity. The employee identified himself on camera as “Gopal”, but was unable to produce his Aadhaar card, claiming it was lost and his phone was broken. He also stated that his father’s name was Suresh.

Following the incident, Muzaffarnagar Police issued notices to six members of Swami Yashveer’s team in connection with the altercation.

Truth revealed: 'Gopal' is actually 'Tajammul'

Subsequent revelations have turned the case on its head. The Aadhaar card of the individual in question shows that his real name is Tajammul, son of Maqsood, and he is a resident of Bajheri, Muzaffarnagar. The villagers from Bajheri confirmed this identity to India TV.

Tajammul himself admitted on camera that his employer, Sanawwar, forced him to adopt the name “Gopal” about a month and a half ago. He said that he was mentally unwell at the time and complied with the name change under pressure.

Villagers confirm the employer's role

India TV reporters visiting Bajheri found that neighbours and acquaintances corroborated Tajammul's story. They claimed that Sanawwar not only changed his name but also made him wear a religious symbol (kara) to appear Hindu. Villagers also said that Tajammul has mental health issues, which might have contributed to his compliance.

Political reactions and legal response

The incident has drawn strong political responses-

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging state complicity in targeting minorities.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ravidas Mehrotra compared the identification drive to terrorist tactics, accusing the BJP of promoting religious profiling.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their probe and issued notices to 11 associates of Swami Yashveer for questioning. However, the group maintains that no mistreatment took place at the dhaba.

Larger implications

The case has sparked widespread debate over the legality and morality of religious profiling, employer coercion, and the misuse of identity in communal contexts. It has also raised concerns about mental health exploitation and the role of vigilante actions in the name of religion.