Muslim woman seen offering prayers at Lord Shiva temple in Kanpur, video goes viral | Watch

Kanpur:

A video of a Muslim woman offering prayers at a Lord Shiva temple in Kanpur's Kalyaanpur area has gone viral, sparking widespread attention and discussions on social media for its message of communal harmony and personal faith. The incident took place at a temple in Avantipuram, Kalyaanpur, where the woman was captured on video performing rituals before the deity. Locals who spoke to her said she had made a vow to Lord Shiva when one of her family members was critically ill and admitted to a nearby nursing home.

According to the woman, a resident of the Mandhana area, she had prayed for her relative’s recovery. Now that her loved one has regained health, she visited the temple to fulfill her vow of gratitude by performing a traditional puja (ritual worship).

The video, showing her with folded hands and engaging in temple rituals with full devotion, has since garnered praise online for reflecting interfaith respect and the deeply personal nature of belief. Many users on social media lauded the act as a symbol of India’s composite culture, where faith transcends religious lines in moments of hope and gratitude.

While some fringe voices criticised the act, the overwhelming response has been positive, with many calling it a “beautiful example of shared humanity” and an act of spiritual unity in a diverse society. The temple authorities have not raised any objection, and locals welcomed the gesture as a personal expression of faith.

This viral moment serves as a quiet yet powerful reminder of the role faith plays in times of crisis, often beyond the boundaries of religion.

(Inputs from Gyanendra Shukla)

