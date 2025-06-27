Rajasthan top bureaucrat Ajitabh Sharma critiques IAS work culture, says '80% of our work is...' | See post Rajasthan Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma has raised concerns over the Indian Administrative Services' work culture, stating that over 80% of an IAS officer’s time is spent on “non-core work” such as routine meetings, HR issues, litigation, and reports.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan’s Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma has sparked a debate on bureaucratic efficiency and priorities with his candid critique of the administrative work culture within the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). In a detailed LinkedIn post, Sharma said over 80% of an IAS officer’s time is consumed by “non-core work”, leaving little room for sectoral focus or meaningful impact.

Sharma, a 1996-batch IAS officer, categorised this "non-core work" as attending generic interdepartmental meetings, dealing with human resources and litigation, replying to routine correspondence, handling transparency and RTI queries, and preparing reports based on news clippings. "I call this 'Non-Core Work'," Sharma wrote. “These tasks, though important, drain the time and energy meant for addressing the core responsibilities of governance,” he added.

Challenges long-held IAS assumptions

In his post, Sharma also challenged a common belief in administrative circles that all IAS assignments are equally demanding. “I’ve never been convinced that all assignments are of the same difficulty level,” he wrote. He attributed this belief to the generic nature of the service, which, he argued, often dilutes the focus on departmental missions and sector-specific impact.

He expressed concern that excessive focus on administrative formalities fosters a “false sense of being an expert administrator” while leaving little room for real outcomes or innovation.

Calls for a shift to core departmental focus

Now posted in the Energy Department, Sharma used his new role as a turning point. “The Energy Department is one of those places that essentially needs greater emphasis on the Core Work,” he said, announcing his intention to flip the 80:20 ratio, devoting 80% of his time to core departmental tasks like policy execution, sectoral reform, and infrastructure development.

“Handling the Core Work of the department successfully is a real challenge and a true contribution to the organisation and society,” Sharma concluded, calling for a cultural shift in how IAS officers prioritise their time and responsibilities.

His remarks have resonated with many in governance and public policy circles, reigniting conversations on the need to recalibrate the bureaucracy's focus toward efficiency and mission-driven governance.