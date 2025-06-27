Etawah 'kathavachak' row: Women accuse Mukutmani of fraud, molestation, 23 held so far | All updates A fresh twist has emerged in the Etawah ‘kathavachak’ controversy as women from the family that organised the religious event have accused preacher Mukutmani of fraud and molestation. The same women had earlier invited him to conduct the Katha.

Etawah:

The controversy surrounding 'kathavachak' (religious preacher) Mukutmani in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah has taken a dramatic turn, with fresh allegations of fraud and molestation levelled by the same women who had invited him to recite the Bhagwat Katha. Police action has intensified on multiple fronts following clashes and violence that erupted over the past week. As of now, four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Mukutmani on June 22, and 19 others detained for attempting to attack the police on June 26. A search is underway for more accused.

Women allege misconduct by kathavachak

In a new complaint, the women from the family that organised the religious event have alleged that Mukutmani not only misrepresented his credentials as a storyteller but also engaged in inappropriate behaviour with female members during the event. According to the complaint, he lacked basic knowledge of rituals and the proper conduct of a Katha, and instead, tried to harass women, leading to his removal from the event.

This marks a turning point in the case that initially made headlines when Mukutmani was reportedly beaten up by locals on the night of June 22. With the women now publicly accusing him of misconduct, the narrative has shifted, prompting both sides to file FIRs.

Police attacked, vehicles vandalised

The situation escalated further on June 26 when members of the Ahir Regiment, a local organisation supporting Mukutmani, took to the streets in protest. Hundreds marched towards the village where the Katha had been held and clashed with police, breaking barricades and blocking the Agra-Kanpur highway.

Etawah Rural SP Shreesh Chandra said additional police forces were rushed to control the situation. However, the protesters pelted stones at police personnel and targeted their vehicles, prompting a crackdown to identify and arrest the rioters.

Political storm brews

The incident has taken on political overtones, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticising the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. In Lucknow, Yadav referred to Mukutmani’s viral devotional songs and demanded accountability from the state administration over the violence and law enforcement's response.

As police continue their investigation on both sides, including verifying the allegations against Mukutmani, the district administration remains on alert to prevent further flare-ups.