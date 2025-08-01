Moradabad administration orders SP to vacate 31-year-old office allotted to Mulayam Singh Yadav The Moradabad administration has ordered the Samajwadi Party to vacate its 31-year-old district office bungalow, originally allotted to Mulayam Singh Yadav, citing lack of legal renewal post his demise.

Moradabad:

The district administration of Moradabad has issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party (SP), directing it to vacate its district office within 30 days, citing the cancellation of the official allotment of the government bungalow the party currently occupies. The property, Bungalow No. 4, located in the Chakkar Ki Milak area opposite the Police Training College in the Civil Lines area, was originally allotted to the late SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1994.

Bungalow allotment cancelled after 31 years

According to officials, the bungalow spans nearly 1,000 square yards and had been allotted for Rs 350. After his death, no formal procedure was initiated by the party to transfer the allotment in its name.

Now, citing the absence of any legal allotment or renewal, the current District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh has ordered the cancellation of the allotment, stating that the use of a government-owned building by a political party without valid authorisation is untenable.

By the DM’s orders, the Additional District Magistrate (Finance) has sent a formal eviction notice to SP's Moradabad district president, Jayveer Singh Yadav, instructing him to vacate the premises and hand over its possession to the district administration within a month.

Legal action, fine to follow if deadline missed

The notice mentions that if the property is not vacated within the stipulated 30-day period, the administration will initiate legal proceedings in a competent court. Furthermore, a daily fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied for each day of unauthorised occupation beyond the deadline.

The bungalow, which has served as the district headquarters of the Samajwadi Party for over three decades, is expected to be repurposed for official residential or administrative use by the government once vacated.

Background: Political symbolism and legal reality

The allotment of the bungalow in 1994 to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the Chief Minister at the time and later became SP's national president, held symbolic importance for the party in the region. However, after his demise in 2022, no legal succession or re-allotment was processed. This lapse appears to have triggered the latest administrative action.

While no official statement has yet been made by SP leaders on the matter, the move is being closely watched in political circles, especially ahead of the upcoming state elections.