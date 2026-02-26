Meerut honour killing: Husband guns down wife's lover, issues chilling video threat to police

Meerut:

A shocking case of honour killing has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, where a man openly shot his wife's alleged lover and then released a video confessing to the crime. As per details, the incident took place in Ramraj under the limits of Bahsuma police station area. The accused, identified as Pradeep Dhiman, appeared fearless in the clip that went viral shortly after the murder. Dhiman claimed he killed Surendra alias Sunil Gaba using 315 bore, 12 bore and 32 bore weapons. In the video, the accused can be heard saying that he does not fear death and adds that he plans to throw the weapons into a canal.

He further declares that any woman who betrays her husband and elopes will face similar consequences. According to police sources, Dhiman's wife Poonam had left him about eighteen months ago along with her two children and had been living with Sunil, which had deeply angered Pradeep. After committing the murder, Dhiman recorded the video while riding his motorcycle and uploaded it on social media.

What did the accused say in the video?

In the widely circulated video, Dhiman threatens the police and openly states that his next target is his wife Poonam. "My wife Poonam ran away with her lover eighteen months ago after leaving behind our children. Today, I have removed Sunil Gaba from my path... Next will be Poonam... I shot her lover three times and killed him... Any woman who runs away from her home will meet the same fate... I will kill my wife too. My head is already wrapped in a two and a half metre coffin cloth... I am not afraid of the police or administration," he added.

Threats to former police officials

The video contains alarming statements aimed at police officials. Dhiman can be heard saying, "Make this video go viral. Send it to the Bahsuma police. I am not scared of anyone. I am carrying my coffin with me. The police forced me to take up arms."

He further threatened to kill former Hastinapur Inspector AK Singh and other officers if his family is harassed. He even names two villagers, Honey Singh and Deep Singh, claiming they arranged the weapons for him. He insists he had been troubled for the past eighteen months and committed the murder as revenge for his wife's betrayal. The police say Pradeep posted the video barely ten minutes after the crime. The video contains extensive abusive language, which is why it has not been posted here.

Sunil Gaba shot while returning from fields

According to initial investigation, 28-year-old Surendra alias Sunil Gaba was returning from his fields when bike-borne attackers opened fire on him. He suffered bullet injuries to his waist, temple and other parts of the body, leading to his death on the spot. The shooting took place in the bustling Jagjivanpuri market of Ramraj, triggering panic among locals. People ran for cover as multiple gunshots echoed through the area. Police reached the scene quickly and sent the body for postmortem. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest Dhiman, who remains absconding.

Murder linked to past dispute over woman

Investigators revealed that Sunil had brought a married woman from Sanauta village in the Phalawda area about eighteen months ago. He wanted to marry her through court procedures. The woman's previous husband allegedly opposed their relationship, creating hostility that had escalated over time. Police are now probing whether this earlier relationship dispute was linked to the present murder.

(Inputs from Hima Aggarwal)

ALSO READ: UP shocker! Woman kills husband with lover in Meerut; both arrested