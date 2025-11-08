UP shocker! Woman kills husband with lover in Meerut; both arrested Initially, the police suspected that Anil died after drowning in a canal, but officials launched a probe later, and found that the victim's death was not an accident and a premeditated murder. Later, it questioned Anil's wife, identified as Kajal, who confessed everything.

Meerut:

In yet another shocking incident, a woman has allegedly murdered her husband along with assistance with her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, said the police on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Anil and his body was recently recovered from a canal.

Initially, the police suspected that Anil died after drowning in a canal, but officials launched a probe later, and found that the victim's death was not an accident and a premeditated murder. Later, it questioned Anil's wife, identified as Kajal, who confessed everything.

During the investigation, Kajal revealed she and her lover drugged Anil and disposed his body in the canal. Kajal and Anil had been married for the past eight years, but the accused recently got reconnected with her lover, identified as Akash, after which they hatched a plot to kill the victim.

Accused arrested, case registered

Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the police have arrested Kajal and Akash, and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the two, who are currently lodged in the jail, at the Rohta Police Station.

"On the intervening night of October 25 and 26, Kajal and her lover drugged Anil at his house and threw him in the canal. Kajal and Akash were in a relationship. Thus, they killed Anil because of this. Further investigation is currently underway," Kumar said.

"Anil and Kajal were married for the past eight years. Meanwhile, Kajal and Akash were in a relationship for the past couple of years... The two used to regularly meet with each other. Akash belonged to the same village and worked as a labourer. On the other hand, Kajal was a housewife," Kumar added.