Caught on camera: Man assaulted with iron rod on busy road in Delhi; case registered

The victim and the accused have been identified as Raghuraj Singh and Mohit, respectively. Singh's legs sustained serious injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, the police said.

A man was brutally assaulted on a busy road in Delhi.
New Delhi:

A man brutally assaulted by a person on a busy road in Delhi's Aali Extension, said the police on Saturday. The incident, which took place on Friday, left the victim brutally injured after which he was hospitalised.

The victim and the accused have been identified as Raghuraj Singh and Mohit, respectively, the police said. Currently, the victim is in stable condition. 

Where did the incident take place?

Singh, a resident of Aali Village in Sarita Vihar, was going to his office in his car. When he reached Aali Extension near Mathura Road, Mohit, along with an associate, arrived on a motorcycle and stopped near Singh's car. He then broke the car's windshield and assaulted Singh with an iron rod. 

A few bystanders had tried to intervene and stop Mohit, but he continued to attack Singh with an iron rod.

Both of his legs sustained serious injuries following which he was taken to the Apollo Hospital, the police said, while adding that a case has been registered against Mohit. 

The video of the incident has also gone viral. However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video. 

Why did Mohit attack Singh?

Mohit, son of one named Gyanchand, is also a resident of the Aali Village in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. A couple of years ago, he had purchased a plot in the Aali Extension. Later, he built a house on the plot, but it was recently demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently. 

The police said that Mohit believes it was Singh who had complained against him to the DDA after which the demolition drive was conducted. 

The police have now registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 118(2), 126(2), 351(2)(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched a hunt to arrest Mohit and his associate. The identity of his associate is also being identified.

