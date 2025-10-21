Bihar shocker: Paswan community youth shot dead on camera over political enmity in Gayaji According to reports, the killing may be linked to a long-standing local feud. Subhash’s father had reportedly been in a dispute with a neighbourhood youth for the past five years, police said.

Gaya:

The Gayaji district of Bihar has been left in shock after a 19-year-old boy was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his home while the state gears up to hold asembly elections next month. The victim, Subhash Paswan, was killed outside his home when armed assailants opened fire on him. The attackers, reportedly hired killers, fled the scene and remain at large. The gruesome murder was caught on camera, footage of which is now being shared widely on social media.

CCTV captures murder

The entire incident was caught on CCTV. The footage shows the assailants approaching Subhash with pistols. As they confront him, one of the men shoots Subhash in the chest. When he falls to the ground, another assailant fires at him from close range, killing him instantly. The brazen daylight attack has sent shockwaves through the area, leaving the victim’s family devastated.

Victim’s father alleges political rivalry

Subhash’s father, Upendra Paswan, who serves as the district vice-president of the BJP SC/ST cell, alleged that the murder was carried out on the orders of Mayor Ganesh Paswan as part of an election-related rivalry. Upendra Paswan had himself been a candidate in the previous mayoral election, and he claims that the killing is linked to ongoing political tensions in the area.

One suspect identified

Following the murder, police have increased security in the area, but all suspects remain at large. CCTV footage shows five perpetrators, one of whom has been identified as Bunty Kumar, son of Ranjit Paswan, who is currently evading arrest.

The incident has heightened tensions in Gayaji, further intensifying the already charged election atmosphere.