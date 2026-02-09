Box Office Collection [February 9, 2026]: Mardaani 3 or Border 2, who earned more on Monday? Border 2 completed 18 days since its release today, on Monday. After a fantastic collection over the weekend, let's see how it's performing now while also having a look at Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 box office collection.

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 has performed brilliantly at the box office. It has joined the Rs 300 crore club. The film's earnings increased over the weekend. However, with the start of the weekday today, Monday, a decline in earnings has been recorded. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 also witnessed a drop in its collection. Let's find out how much both films earned today, on Monday, i.e. February 9, 2026.

Border 2 collection

Border 2 earned good on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend. However, its earnings have declined again since today, Monday. Yesterday, on the 17th day, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore. Today, Monday, its earnings are Rs 1.03 crore (at the time of writing). The film's total collection has reached Rs 310.78 crore.

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. It stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

Border 2 collection in detail

Border 2 earned Rs 30 crore on its opening day.

Its total net collection in the first week was Rs 224.25 crore.

In the second week, its earnings were Rs 70.15 crore.

It continues to perform well in its third week.

Border 2 has also performed well overseas.

Its worldwide collection has reached a total of Rs 464.22 crore.

Mardaani 3 collection

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has received positive reviews from critics. Audiences have also appreciated it. However, its performance at the box office has been average so far. Today, on its 11th day, the film's earnings have dropped to lakhs. Taking advantage of the Sunday holiday (the 10th day), the film earned Rs 4.25 crore. On Monday, the 11th day, it raked in Rs 66 lakh (at the time of writing).

Despite the praise, Mardaani 3 failed to make a strong impact

The total collection of the film Mardaani 3 has reached Rs 36.56 crore. Its budget is reportedly around Rs 75 crore. Based on this, its earnings are below average. The previous two films in the popular Mardaani franchise were box office hits. While the story and Rani Mukerji's performance have received much praise this time as well, the film is lagging behind in terms of box office earnings.

