Irritated over being asked to switch off 'bright lights', Bengaluru techie kills manager using dumbbell

Bengaluru:

An argument over switching off lights led to a gruesome murder in west Bengaluru last week after an employee killed his manager using a dumbbell. According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday at a photo-editing firm near MC Layout in Govindarajnagar and the accused has been identified as 24-year-old Somala Vamshi.

Argument over switching off 'bright lights'

Vamshi, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was working late in the night in his office and was editing videos when he got into an argument with his manager, who has been identified as 41-year-old Bheemesh Babu. According to media reports, Babu 'disliked bright lights' and had asked Vamshi to close them around 1 am on Saturday.

This irritated the 24-year-old and led to an argument between them, with Vamshi allegedly throwing chilli powder toward Babu. Later, Vamshi picked up an iron dumbbell and hit Babu on his head and other parts of his body multiple times. Babu collapsed on the spot, after which Vamshi panicked and rushed out of the office.

Accused surrendered in front of police; case registered

Vamshi met his colleague, Gowri Prasad, at Nayandahalli and informed him about the incident. Following this, the two - along with another friend - rushed to office again and an ambulance was called, but Babu was declared dead by the medical officials.

After the incident, Vamshi surrendered at the Govindarajnagar police station, said officials, while adding that a case of murder has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.