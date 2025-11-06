Gurugram crime: Woman found dead under bed, live-in partner missing after suspected murder Gurugram crime: Police found the woman’s body in a severely decomposed condition inside the rented room. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was called in to gather physical evidence and document the crime scene.

Gurugram:

Police in Haryana's Gurugram discovered the decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman, identified as Angoori, beneath a bed in her rented accommodation in Dundahera village on Wednesday (November 5). The discovery was made after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the room. Officers said Angoori had been living with her live-in partner, Anuj, who is now missing and believed to be responsible for her death. The pair had moved into the house barely 20 days ago.

Suspect allegedly fled after killing

Preliminary investigations indicate that Anuj may have strangled Angoori roughly a week ago before fleeing the premises. Police suspect he locked the house from the outside to prevent discovery.

Locals told investigators that Angoori was last seen alive on October 31. She reportedly followed a routine of leaving for work at 9 am and returning home by 7 pm each day. When she failed to appear for several days and a foul odor began spreading, neighbors alerted the authorities.

Forensic team called, post-mortem ordered

Upon entering the premises, police found the body in an advanced state of decomposition. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was summoned to collect evidence from the scene. The remains were later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused is on the run. We are conducting raids to trace and arrest him,” the officer said.

Probe ongoing as hunt for accused widens

Authorities are now focusing on tracing Anuj’s whereabouts through phone records and questioning acquaintances in the area. Investigators are also verifying the couple’s background and any past history of domestic disputes.

Police have assured that efforts are being intensified to bring the suspect into custody at the earliest.