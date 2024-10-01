All meat shops to remain closed during Navratri in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Navratri: Navratri: In view of the upcoming Navratri festival, all Shops selling meat, chicken, fish etc will remain closed in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh from October 3 to October 11, as per the official statement issued on Tuesday.

As per an official order, those who will not comply with the order strict legal action will be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Meat shops to remain closed

In an official statement, Manik Chandra Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food) II, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Ayodhya said, "In view of the upcoming Navratri festival, from 03.10.2024 to 11.10.2024, all meat shops of goat, chicken, fish etc. will remain closed in district Ayodhya. If the general public is selling and storing meat at the said shops on that date, then inform the department on telephone number- 05278366607. In case of non-compliance of the above order, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned food traders under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006."

Navratri 2024

Navratri also known as Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri is a nine-day festival that is considered to be one of the biggest festivals in India. The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, celebrates good over evil and is considered the last day of Navratri celebrations. The idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in the water, which marks the return of the goddess to her abode. This festival is celebrated by nearly everybody and holds great importance in the Hindu culture. It is celebrated for nine days and is performed with great zeal and enthusiasm. This festival is especially dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Every version of the Goddess is a quality or power and is observed on a different day during the festival. Navratri is celebrated twice a year: in March-April (Chaitra Navratri) and then in September-October (Sharad Navratri).

This festival starts with Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri in the month of Ashwin, which ranges from September to October. According to legend, Lord Rama and his wife Sita had to seek the favour of Goddess Durga for nine long days before killing Ravana and rescuing his wife. Hence, this festival is also remembered to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

