Sultanpur: Three murder accused injured in encounter with UP police

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three accused involved in the murder of a woman after an encounter in Sultanpur. The development comes days after an encounter between the Lucknow STF team and Sultanpur robbery accused Anuj Pratap Singh on the Achalganj-Kolhua road, 500 meters away from the Unnao-Raebareli highway in the Achalganj police station area of ​​Unnao.

All three accused received bullet injuries in a retaliatory firing by the police. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment before initiating a legal process at the police station.

The main accused Salman, who was in a relationship with the woman, was also injured in a police encounter. The police have taken Salman and his associates - Sarwar and Javed, into custody. This encounter took place in Akhandnagar police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said that on September 21, the body of a girl was found in the Gosaiganj area. The post-mortem revealed that she died due to strangulation. The girl's missing report was filed in Kadipur police station on June 1.

Police investigation revealed that four people Salman, Shahenshah, Sarwar and Javed were involved in the murder. Salman was known to the girl and had also gone to Mumbai with her. After returning from there, she talked to Salman about marriage. As he refused to marry her, she threatened him and his friends to file a police complaint against them. After this, Salman and his companions conspired against her and killed her on September 20. During the investigation, Shahenshah was arrested and on Tuesday morning, a cordon was laid in Akhandnagar area to arrest the remaining three accused.

