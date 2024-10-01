Kerala Express runs on broken track in UP's Lalitpur, major accident averted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ANAMIKA Kerala Express runs on broken track in Lalitpur

In a startling incident, Kerala Express narrowly escaped a major accident on Tuesday after it ran on a broken track in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. The train was running from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi.

According to the information, the train ran on the damaged track due to the fault of the local railway administration in Lalitpur. The railway staff was working on the track when the train was approaching. They showed the red flag but by the time the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, three coaches already passed the damaged portion of the track.

The major accident was averted and no injuries were reported in the incident. However, when the train reached Jhansi, the passengers deboarded the train and created a ruckus.

Rising cases related to trains

The attempts to derail trains and cause accidents have rampantly risen in recent weeks. In UP alone there have been several such cases. On September 28, a piece of a broken pillar was placed on the Banda-Mahoba railway track of Manikpur railway line in Mahoba district. The accident was averted as a vigilant loco pilot applied emergency brakes on time.

On the same day, a huge stone was placed by some miscreants on the railway track in UP's Ballia seeing which, the loco pilot applied brakes but the engine hit the stone. Before that, on September 22, a gas cylinder was found on the railway track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at 6.09 am on the Delhi-Howrah rail route, close to Maharajpur's Prempur station. A major train accident was averted as the loco pilot of the goods train pulled the brakes after sighting the object placed on the way.

(Reported by: Anamika)