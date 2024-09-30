Ghaziabad: 20-year-old law student 'battling depression' jumps to death from eighth-floor apartment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ghaziabad suicide: A 20-year-old law student allegedly died by suicide after jumping off her eighth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad on Monday, police said. She was pursuing law at a college in Delhi. A police officer, citing the family's statement, said that the student was undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai said, "The law student lived with her parents in a group housing society here. On Monday, she jumped off the apartment and died."

She was battling depression

"Her parents told police that she was depressed for around one-and-a-half years now. She was consulting NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) in Bengaluru for her treatment," Upadhiyai told news agency PTI.

The officer further said that although the student's parents were initially reluctant, the police proceeded with sending the body for a post-mortem examination, stating that it was a case of accidental death.

The police also sought documents related to the student's treatment at NIMHANS to verify if she was actually battling mental health issues and the parents satisfactorily furnished the proof of the consultation, he added. Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

