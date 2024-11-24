'BSP will not contest any by-election': Mayawati's big decision after crushing defeat in UP by-polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP president Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh by-polls: A day after the crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (November 24) announced that her party would not contest any by-polls in the country till the Election Commission takes strict measures to prevent fake voting.

In a press conference, Mayawati questioned the EVM and said that fake voting is taking place through it and a conspiracy is being hatched to weaken the BSP. She said that the results declared on Saturday have raised a huge debate on the use of EVMs in the elections.

'We will not contest any by-elections'

The BSP chief said that earlier it was the ballot paper that was used for bogus voting and now it is the EVM that is being misused. "In the recent by-elections held for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is widespread discussion about the voting process and the results announced yesterday. Earlier, fake votes were cast using ballot papers through misuse and fraud, and now similar activities are being carried out using EVMs, which is a matter of concern and sorrow for democracy. In such a situation, our party has decided that until the EC takes strict measures to prevent fake voting, we will not contest any by-elections," said Mayawati.

Mayawati further said that the BSP will continue to contest the Lok Sabha polls, state legislative assemblies, and local bodies. She explained that in these larger elections, the chances of government machinery being misused are lower because administrative officers tend to fear a change in power.

Uttar Pradesh by-poll results

BJP hit the opposition parties out of the park by winning six of the nine Assembly seats in the state where bypolls were held on November 20. According to the Election Commission (EC), the BJP candidates emerged victorious in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan assembly constituencies. Adding to BJP’s emphatic performance, its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) clinched Meerapur, the lone seat it contested. The Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged victorious on the remaining two seats -- Karhal and Sishamau.

BSP contested all nine seats in UP bypolls to win none.

