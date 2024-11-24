Uttar Pradesh: Tension escalates in Sambhal as survey of Shahi Jama Masjid resumes amid protests

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The miscreants created a ruckus outside the mosque.

Tensions flared in Sambhal once again as a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid resumed today. A team arrived at the site early at 6 AM to carry out the survey, accompanied by district officials, including the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Circle Officer (CO). To ensure security, many PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and RRF (Rapid Response Force) personnel were deployed around the mosque.

However, the situation quickly turned chaotic when a crowd gathered outside the mosque and began throwing stones at the police team. To regain control of the problem, the police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge on the protesters. This action led to further unrest as the mob became more agitated. The police presence in the area was heavy from the morning in an attempt to prevent any escalation.

The survey comes after the Hindu side filed a petition on November 19 in the Senior Civil Division Court of Chandausi. The petition claimed that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was originally a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Harihar, which was allegedly converted into a mosque by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529. The court ordered a survey of the mosque, which is being conducted today. The report of this survey is expected to be submitted by November 29.

On Tuesday, a survey of the Jama Masjid was conducted under the directions of the Sambhal district court. The petitioners argue that the mosque was built over an existing Hindu temple, and they point to various signs and symbols within the structure that suggest its origins as a temple. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners, claimed that the Shahi Jama Masjid stood on a site sacred to Hindus, where according to their beliefs, the Kalki avatar is expected to appear in the future. He also stated that Babur had allegedly attempted to demolish the original temple to construct the mosque in 1529.

The court had appointed an Advocate Commission to carry out the survey, including video and photographic documentation. Jain further emphasised that the site is under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and any encroachment or alteration to the site is not permissible.

The growing unrest and clashes between the police and the protesting crowd have heightened the tension in the area. District officials, including SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi and DM Dr Rajendra Pensia, are trying to manage the situation. As the police continue efforts to disperse the crowd, the tension remains palpable in Sambhal, with the ongoing survey likely to fuel further controversy.

(Inputs from Rajiv Sharma and Anamika Gaur)