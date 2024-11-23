Akhilesh Yadav calls UP bypoll results beginning of struggle, coins 'Judenge to Jeetenge'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

After the declaration of results on 9 assembly bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday lashed out at the BJP stating that 'elections were made synonymous to corruption'. Taking to X, the SP chief said, "The tactics of those who have made 'election' synonymous with 'corruption' have been captured in photographs and exposed before the world. The world, the nation and Uttar Pradesh saw the most distorted form of electoral politics in this by-election. There may be a period for falsehood but not an era."

Calling it the beginning of the struggle, Yadav said, "Now the real struggle has begun… clench your fist, tighten your fist and make the PDA proclaim - If we join, we will win!"

Notably, the BJP won seven out of nine assembly seats in the bypolls defying popular anticipation. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party won only two seats of Karhal and Sishamau. Among those won by the BJP include Katehri, Kundarki, Khair, Phoolpur, Ghaziabad, and Majhwan. One Meerapur has been clinched by RLD, an alliance partner of the BJP.

Kundarki, which is Muslim dominated seat has been won by the BJP by a massive margin of river 1.50 lakh votes, marking an unprecedented win for the saffron party. Reacting to it, CM Yogi said that the win in Kundarki is the victory of nationalism.

CM Yogi also said that the bypoll results are an announcement of the end to 'loot and jhooth politics' of the Samajwadi Party and Congress. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the BJP won Katehri this time and will win Karhal next time. He also said that the byelection results are a popular response to those who called these elections semi-final for 2027 assembly elections.