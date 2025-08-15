Mathura turns into fortress for Janmashtami; over 5,000 police deployed for devotee safety Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year marks his 5252nd birth anniversary, and devotees across India are gearing up for grand celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has turned into a high-security zone on Friday as lakhs of devotees poured into the city to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami. With the three-day Krishna Mahotsav underway, authorities stepped up vigilance to ensure smooth and safe celebrations. To maintain law and order, the city has been divided into four zones and 18 sectors, with more than 5,000 police officers and personnel deployed across key areas. Entry of all heavy vehicles into Mathura has been banned, and vehicle movement on routes leading to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple has been significantly restricted due to heavy crowds, officials said.

Multiple safety measures in place

Security has been further heightened with strict monitoring of social media. The inner premises of the Janmasthan temple have been classified as a red zone, guarded by additional police forces, while the surrounding yellow and green zones are patrolled by plainclothes personnel, including women officers. Barricades have also been erected at several points, where police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams are carrying out rigorous screening of visitors to block the entry of any undesirable elements.

Strict entry and exit rules

Entry to the temple is now through the northern gate (Govind Nagar side), while the main gate is being used for exit. Mobile phones, key rings, wristwatches, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside. Devotees have been advised not to carry items like shoes, bags, matches, lighters or umbrellas to the temple, and to leave them safely at their accommodation to avoid difficulties during the exit, which will be from a different point. To assist pilgrims, police have launched a website brajdham.co.in to provide information on temples, routes, restrictions and other guidelines.

Krishna Mahotsav begins with procession

The Krishna Mahotsav 2025 began in the morning with a grand procession from the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, featuring 300-400 folk artistes performing along the route. The procession started from the main gate, passed through Deeg Gate, Roopam Cinema Tiraha, Govind Nagar police station, Mahavidya Colony, and Potra Kund, before returning to the main gate.

Railways and buses boost services

Railways have extended services and added temporary halts to accommodate the influx of devotees arriving from Delhi, Bhopal and other cities. Several trains will run to Mathura until August 18. Additional temporary halts have been provided at Bhuteshwar station for multiple long-distance trains, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar, Korba-Amritsar, Puri-Yoganagari Rishikesh and Agra Cantt-New Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has also increased buses frequency between Mathura and Agra to meet the surge in passenger demand.

