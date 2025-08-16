Massive fire breaks out at Axis Bank ATM in Noida Extension’s Supertech Mart | Video Noida fire: A fire incident was reported in the market area of Supertech Eco Village 2 Society, within Bisrakh police station limits. Responding promptly, a fire service team reached the location without delay. The blaze had erupted at an Axis Bank ATM and an adjoining grocery shop.

Greater Noida:

On August 16, information was received about a fire in the market area of Supertech Eco Village 2 Society under Bisrakh police station limits. Acting swiftly on the alert, a fire service unit rushed to the spot. The fire had broken out at an Axis Bank ATM and a nearby grocery shop located in a temporary tin shed outside the main market. Firefighters, using fire tenders and the society’s firefighting equipment, managed to completely extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.