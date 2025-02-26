Mahakumbh traffic updates: Elaborated arrangements for smooth vehicular movement | Check details The Uttar Pradesh government made all necessary arrangements for smooth vehicular movement, yet devotees should also remain informed about the traffic situation.

Mahakumbh 2025: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela inched towards its conclusion with the final holy bath on the Shivratri festival on Wednesday. Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', a sea of pilgrims from several states arrived in Prayagraj. Mahakumbh, the spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'. The mega religious gathering has drawn a record over 65 crore pilgrims so far.

In view of Mahashivratri, traffic was running smoothly at Balsan Square and Kalash Square for the movement of devotees on Wednesday.

"To avoid any chaos regarding parking and traffic system in Prayagraj district and to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement, Prayagraj Commissionerate Police took action against 453 vehicles that were not following traffic rules and were illegally parked at various places and issued challans worth Rs 3,70,000," Prayagraj police posted on X.

Traffic updates from main spots in Prayagraj

1. Mama Bhanja Talaab Tiraha: Traffic is moderate and vehicles lined up 200 meters

2. Dandhi Tiraha: Heavy traffic load and vehicle lineup 500 meters

3. Iradatganj: Traffic is normal, and no vehicles lined-up

4. Kanha Motors: Traffic load and vehicles lined up 800 meters

5. Kaniyaar Mod: Traffic normal, no vehicles lined up

6. Andaava: Traffic is normal and no vehicles are lined up

7. Jhunsi Chowki Circle: Traffic is normal and no vehicles lined-up

8. Teekarmaafi: Traffic is normal and no vehicles are lined up

9. Shastri Bridge and Patel Sansthaan: Traffic is normal and no vehicles are lined up

10. Bangar: Traffic is normal and no vehicles lined-up

A huge crowd was seen at the Triveni Sangam

A huge crowd was seen at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday as pilgrims from various parts of the country began to assemble at the holy confluence site for the auspicious Mahashivratri 'snan'.

Elaborated arrangement for smooth vehicular movement

The Prayagraj administration made special arrangements for vehicles entering the holy city. DCP Ganga Par, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, who inspected the parking areas, instructed the police personnel to ensure smooth vehicular movement in Mahakumbh Nagar.

High-level review meeting held

Meanwhile, in view of the Mahashivratri, a review meeting was held on Tuesday in the Mela Authority with UPPCL Chairman Shri Ashish Goyal, Additional Director General of Police Prayagraj Zone, Police Commissioner Commissionerate Prayagraj, Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj, Inspector General of Police Prayagraj Range, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kumbh Mela, Additional Commissioner of Police Kumbh Commissionerate Prayagraj, Mela Adhikari Kumbh, District Magistrate Prayagraj, Senior Superintendent of Police Kumbh and other senior officers regarding crowd management, traffic system and security arrangements.

Authorities make designated parking areas

The authorities appealed to all devotees visiting the Mahakumbh to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow and cleanliness. They urged people not to park their vehicles on roads and instead use designated parking areas to ensure a hassle-free experience for all.

Restricition in Prayagraj

Vehicles travelling from a few states, including Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are not permitted to enter the mela areas. Authorities asked devotees to park their vehicles near Aral Ghat and Saraswati Hi-Tech Parking.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow are being directed to Bela Katihar in Phaphamau. Also, vehicles travelling from Jhunsi are being parked at the Andwa Samay Mata Mandir Jhunsi Parking. The vehicle movement on Tuesday was steady.

Prayagraj Airport copes with sudden surge in traffic

Otherwise, a domestic aerodrome that's used to handling modest air traffic and passenger footfall, the Prayagraj airport is currently operating an average of about 40 non-scheduled charters and private jets daily for the rich and famous, with figures touching 70 such flights on weekends, thanks to spiking in a rush to the Maha Kumbh, arguably the largest spiritual congregation of the century.

Those figures are over and above the average 148 scheduled commercial passenger aircraft, which is more than seven times the number during non-Kumbh periods, operating from the airstrip every day setting record passenger movement through the airport that keeps breaking repeatedly since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, a senior Airports Authority of India official said.

(With PTI inputs)

