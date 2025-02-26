Live Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Devotees throng Sangam on Mahashivratri as grand event set to conclude Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh started on January 13. Paush Purnima is set to conclude today with Mahashivratri snan. On the last day of the grand religious gathering, thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip.

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest gathering, is set to conlcude today with Mahashivratri Snan. The Mahakumbh witnessed five holy bath among which three were Amrit Snan. While Makar Sanranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and Basant Panchami on February 3 were Amrit Snans, Paus Purnima on January 13, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26 were other important snan days. The government left no stone unturned to make it a successful event. The event became a centre of attraction for incorporating technology and making high-alert security measures. Follow Live Blog for latest updates

Live updates :Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Auto Refresh Refresh Visuals from Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Lakhs of devotees head towards Sangan during wee hours Lakhs of devotees are heading towards Sangam during the wee hours on Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, the sacred festival, marks the end of Mahakumbh 2025.

15,000 sanitation workers to make Guinness World Record 15,000 sanitation workers took part in a cleanliness drive and have been participating in Mahakumbh to keep it sanitised. They have attempted to make a Guinness World record, the result of which will be announced on February 27.

Massive crowd gathers for Mahashivratri 'snan' at Mahakumbh A huge crowd was seen at the Triveni Sangam here on Tuesday night as pilgrims from various parts of the country began to assemble at the holy confluence site, hours before the auspicious Mahashivratri 'snan'.

Over 63 crore have taken holy dip so far More than 63.3 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam since the commencement of the ongoing Mahakumbh. On Monday alone over 1.30 crore took holy dip.

Last day of Mahakumbh Mahashivratri marks the last day of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The devotees started flocking the ghats since the eve of the sacred day.