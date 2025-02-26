Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Devotees throng Sangam on Mahashivratri as grand event set to conclude

  Live Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Devotees throng Sangam on Mahashivratri as grand event set to conclude

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh started on January 13. Paush Purnima is set to conclude today with Mahashivratri snan. On the last day of the grand religious gathering, thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip.

Sangan area illuminates on the eve of Mahashivratri
Sangan area illuminates on the eve of Mahashivratri Image Source : pti
Edited By: Shubham Bajpai
PrayagrajPublished: , Updated:

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest gathering, is set to conlcude today with Mahashivratri Snan. The Mahakumbh witnessed five holy bath among which three were Amrit Snan. While Makar Sanranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and Basant Panchami on February 3 were Amrit Snans, Paus Purnima on January 13, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26 were other important snan days. The government left no stone unturned to make it a successful event. The event became a centre of attraction for incorporating technology and making high-alert security measures. 

Follow Live Blog for latest updates 

Live updates :Mahakumbh 2025 Live:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:57 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Visuals from Prayagraj Mahakumbh

  • 4:52 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Lakhs of devotees head towards Sangan during wee hours

    Lakhs of devotees are heading towards Sangam during the wee hours on Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, the sacred festival, marks the end of Mahakumbh 2025.

  • 4:49 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    15,000 sanitation workers to make Guinness World Record

    15,000 sanitation workers took part in a cleanliness drive and have been participating in Mahakumbh to keep it sanitised. They have attempted to make a Guinness World record, the result of which will be announced on February 27.

  • 4:34 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Massive crowd gathers for Mahashivratri 'snan' at Mahakumbh

    A huge crowd was seen at the Triveni Sangam here on Tuesday night as pilgrims from various parts of the country began to assemble at the holy confluence site, hours before the auspicious Mahashivratri 'snan'.

  • 4:33 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Over 63 crore have taken holy dip so far

    More than 63.3 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam since the commencement of the ongoing Mahakumbh. On Monday alone over 1.30 crore took holy dip. 

  • 4:29 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Last day of Mahakumbh

    Mahashivratri marks the last day of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The devotees started flocking the ghats since the eve of the sacred day. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Maha Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Maha Shivratri Mahashivratri Celebrations Live Update CM Yogi Sangam Nose Sangam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\