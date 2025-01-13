Mahakumbh: Take holy dip at these ghats in Prayagraj, each has unique significance | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious congregation, commenced today in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of devotees from across the world are arriving at Prayagraj to take a dip in Sangam. Till 9 am, more than 60 lakh people have taken a holy dip.

The day of Shahi Snan (royal bath) holds unparalleled importance during Maha Kumbh, particularly in Prayagraj, renowned for the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. This convergence makes Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj uniquely significant.

The religious, historical, and cultural essence of the holy ghats at Sangam has been highlighted in ancient texts, portraying their role in spiritual cleansing and attaining salvation. If you are planning to take a dip during the Maha Kumbh, it is essential to understand the spiritual importance of these sacred ghats.

Ghats of Prayagraj

Sangam Ghat

Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj is one of the main ghats at the Triveni confluence. During the Maha Kumbh, it becomes the central point of faith and draws immense attention because it marks the confluence of the three sacred rivers. There is a religious belief that those who take a bath at this ghat during Maha Kumbh attain salvation.

Kedar Ghat

The Kedar Ghat of the Mela area is an important place of worship for Lord Shiva, devotees worship Bhole Shankar (Lord Shiva) after taking a holy bath here.

Handi Phod Ghat

Handi Phod Ghat is one of the ancient ghats of Prayagraj, known for its cultural programmes. Devotees coming to this ghat will get to see the beauty of calm waves while experiencing the rich cultural traditions.

Dashashwamedh Ghat

Dashashwamedh Ghat is one of the holiest ghats in Prayagraj and holds special significance in religious and mythological contexts. According to ancient myths, Brahma performed 10 Ashvamedha Yajnas here. During the Maha Kumbh, the ghat is the site for the famous Ganga Aarti and various religious rituals.

