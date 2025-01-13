Mahakumbh 2025: Foreign devotees take holy dip, say water is cold but heart is filled with warmth

Follow us on Image Source : X Mahakumbh 2025: Foreign devotees take holy dip

Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj is witnessing a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Mahakumbh 2025 commenced today, on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Mahakumbh Mela is the world's largest gathering and people from across the globe are Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees from countries like Russia, Spain, South Africa and others are sharing their 'beautiful' experience at Kumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh 2024 snan

Mahakumbh 2025 begins from today with Paush Purnima 'snan'. Despite the freezing temperatures and cold wave, foreign devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

This year, the Maha Kumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Foreign devotees take holy dip

A Brazilian devotee, Francisco, who came to India for the first time in search of Moksha, shared his experience. "I came to India for the first time... I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here; India is the spiritual heart of the world... The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth," he said.

Russian devotee at Mahakumbh2025, says, "...'Mera Bharat Mahaan'... India is a great country. We are here at Kumbh Mela for the first time. Here we can see the real India - the true power lies in the people of India. I am shaking because of the vibe of the people of this holy place. I love India..."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1878619993195389347

Another devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there. "We are many friends here--from Spain, Brazil, Portugal... We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.

Another devotee, Jitesh Prabhakar, who is originally from Mysore and is now a German citizen, also visited the Mela along with his wife, Saskia Knauf and baby boy, Aditya. "It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad--the connection should be there. I practice yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self," he said.

A devotee from South Africa's Cape Town said, "It's so beautiful. The streets are clean, the people are so friendly and happy... We practice Sanatan Dharm..."

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 commenced on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, aligning with Maha Shivratri.