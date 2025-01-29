Mahakumbh stampede: Yogi Adityanath appeals devotees to avoid rushing towards 'Sangam Nose' for holy dip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Mela witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with millions gathering to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday. However, the massive crowd led to a stampede like situation, with several people fainting due to overcrowding, resulting in injuries. As per the information, medical aid is being provided to those affected and the administration is working to restore order.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal to the devotees attending the Mahakumbh. He urged pilgrims to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration. In his statement, CM Yogi requested devotees to bathe at the designated Ganga ghats closest to their location rather than attempting to reach the 'Sangam Nose' area. "There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” he emphasised.

PM Modi speaks to Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister also cautioned against believing in or spreading rumours and asked devotees to support the authorities in ensuring a smooth and peaceful experience for all participants. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

A "stampede-like" situation occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after some barriers broke, leading to injuries, according to Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. However, she said the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment. Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

Massive influx of devotees on Mauni Amavasya

The incident comes as over 80 to 100 million devotees were expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.' Massive crowds gathered near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion. Following the incident and constant crowd surge, the administration requested the Akharas to temporarily postpone their ritual baths.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

