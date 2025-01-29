Mahakumbh stampede: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes stock of situation at Kumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mahakumbh stampede: Hours after the stampede-like situation arose in Mahakumbh and several people were reported injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation at the Kumbh. During the conversation, PM Modi reviewed the ongoing developments and emphasised the need for immediate support measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees and pilgrims attending the event.

Mahakumbh stampede

A stampede-like situation broke out at Mahakumbh in the wee hours of Wednesday when the massive crowds arrived at Sangam for the second 'Amrit snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. As per the reports, around 25 people have been admitted to the hospital. As of now, there has been no confirmation of any fatalities. The incident occurred at the Sangam Nose. Ambulances were quickly rushed to the location, and the injured individuals were taken to a makeshift hospital in Sector 2 of Kumbh.

As per the reports, some elderly people and women in the fair area fainted due to suffocation, leading to a stampede-like situation as they collapsed. As women and men fell on top of each other, the force of the crowd caused the barricades to break. This resulted in around 25 people being injured.

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana said, "As per the information that I have received, a stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam Nose after a barrier broke. Some people were injured in the incident. No one is serious and they are getting the required treatment."

A green corridor was created to take the injured to the central hospital set up at the Mahakumbh, with a full team of doctors present to treat them. Additionally, preparations are in place to transport some of the injured by air ambulance if needed.

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan

In the early hours of Wednesday, Prayagraj witnessed a huge crowd gathering near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh. Over 80 to 100 million people are expected to reach the ghats. Visuals from Kali Marg, Sangam Ghat and Jhusi area show thousands of people gathered at the ghats, and waiting behind barricades to get their entry for the holy dip.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

The Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

(With agencies input)

