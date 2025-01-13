Mahakumbh: Experience holy dip at home, here's how to order sacred water from Triveni Sangam at doorstep

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh holy dip.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The grand Mahakumbh 2025 began on Monday with an overwhelming display of faith, devotion, and spiritual unity, creating a spectacle reminiscent of the spiritual grandeur witnessed once in 144 years. The event is considered the grandest spiritual celebration, attracting millions who desire for a holy dip in its sacred waters. It is believed that bathing during the Mahakumbh washes away sins of past lives and ensures divine blessings. Additionally, charitable deeds performed after the sacred bath bring peace to ancestors and attract celestial grace.

For those unable to physically attend the Mahakumbh, there is a way to get the same spiritual rewards from home. Here's how you can do it.

Use Mahakumbh water for holy bath

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji suggests that if you cannot personally participate in the Mahakumbh, you can request a friend, relative, or neighbour attending the event to bring back sacred water. Adding a few drops of this water to the regular bathing water on an auspicious day and bathing with it can provide the same spiritual benefits as bathing at the Kumbh, he added.

How to get sacred Mahakumbh water delivered?

If someone you know is visiting the Mahakumbh, they can bring back the holy water for you. Additionally, various NGOs and organisations offer free services to deliver Mahakumbh water and Prasad to your doorstep. You can register with these services to receive the sacred water. One such initiative is the ‘Triveni Sangam Water Delivery Service’, which provides direct delivery of water from the Triveni Sangam to your home.

Gangajal as an alternative

If getting Mahakumbh water is not possible, people can still use Gangajal for their holy bath. Bathing with Gangajal on the auspicious dates of "Amrit Snan" is considered equally rewarding. "After completing the ritual bath, one needs to perform charitable deeds to ensure the full spiritual benefits of the Mahakumbh experience," Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji said.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. This year, the Mahakumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years. Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: UP Police unveils special 'floating chowki' to ensure safety of devotees in Prayagraj | Watch video