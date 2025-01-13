Mahakumbh: UP Police unveils special 'floating chowki' to ensure safety of devotees in Prayagraj | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A look at the floating police chowki in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In a first of its kind, Uttar Pradesh Police has introduced a special floating police chowki to assist millions of devotees attending the 45-day-long Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The grand spiritual event commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), with an overwhelming turnout of pilgrims taking holy dips in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

The floating chowki is an innovative step to provide on-the-spot assistance and enhance safety for devotees navigating the waters during the festival. Strategically stationed on the river, this mobile police unit has been tasked to ensure a rapid response to emergencies and serve as a central hub for guidance, lost-and-found assistance, and maintaining order.

"Ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees is our top priority... The floating chowki is equipped with essential safety gear, communication systems, and officers trained to handle water-based operations," a senior police official told the media.

UP Police patrols on horses

Adding to this robust security arrangement, the police have also introduced mounted patrols on horseback. The police officials were seen patrolling the ghats and surrounding areas to provide a reassuring presence and rapid mobility in crowded spaces. Meanwhile, teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are also present at the spot to ensure the safety and security of devotees arriving at Mela Kshetra.

In addition, traffic Police authorities have also made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Mahakumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. This year, the Mahakumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years. Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.

