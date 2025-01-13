Mahakumbh: Devotees take holy dip in Sangam as Kumbh Mela begins in Prayagraj | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, recognised as the largest gathering on the planet, began early on Monday, on the occasion of Paush Purnima, with an ocean of crowd with a massive crowd of devotees taking the holy dip at the Sangam. Around 1.5 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, under stringent security measures, from across India and the world.

Devotees believe that taking a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam during the Mahakumbh brings spiritual purification and blessings. This year, the occasion is made even more special by a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, making it a highly auspicious event.

Devotees from across world arrive at Prayagraj

Devotees from around the world have arrived in Prayagraj to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, joining the largest religious gathering on Earth. A devotee from South Africa's Cape Town at, Nikki said, "It is very-very powerful and we are very blessed to be here at river Ganga."

A Spanish devotee at Mahakumbh, Jose said, "We are many friends here from Spain, Brazil, Portugal. We are on a spiritual trip. I took holy dip and I enjoyed it much, I am very lucky."

A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."

"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India," said another devotee.

A devotee from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Chunni Lal said, "...I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi; we all are feeling good by being here."

"The government has made good arrangements. I am thankful to the media as well... We are going to take a holy dip," a devotee said.

This year, the Mahakumbh is expected to witness participation from more than 45 crore people, making it one of the largest such gatherings in history, it said. All 13 akharas –- considered the representatives of Sanatan Dharma — have set up their camps in zones designated to them, ahead of the commencement of the 40-day festival.

Security arrangements at Sangam

NDRF teams and the water police of Uttar Pradesh Police have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of the massive gathering of devotees.

Teams of RAF, Police, and CRPF are also stationed at the Mela Kshetra to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. As an ocean of people gathers for the Mahakumbh, which is considered the largest gathering of human beings in the world, these forces are working to maintain order and provide necessary assistance to the devotees.

Traffic plan for Maha Kumbh

The Traffic Police authorities have put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. The entry to the Sangam Mela area will be via Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit will be through Triveni Marg. On major bathing days, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.

Parking facilities for vehicles coming from Jaunpur will be available at various locations, including Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking, and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, as well as Northern/Southern Parking areas.

