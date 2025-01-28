Mahakumbh: Avoid these 5 mistakes after taking holy dip at Sangam to get benefit of 'Amrit Snan'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An aerial view of devotees at Sangam during the Mahakumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh is regarded as a profoundly spiritual act. The second 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh is scheduled for January 29, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya. This occasion is expected to witness an even larger gathering compared to the first Amrit Snan. Bathing in the sacred waters of Sangam on Mauni Amavasya is believed to bring auspicious blessings and also provide peace and satisfaction to the souls of one's ancestors. However, those who are going to take a dip on the day of Amrit Snan should avoid making some mistakes on this day.

Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days during the Kumbh Mela, which falls on the new moon day according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This day is believed to be extremely powerful, and taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Sarasvati rivers), on this day is said to purify the soul and erase all sins.

Must avoid these 5 mistakes

However, there are some practices and mistakes that devotees should avoid to honor the sanctity of this ritual. Here are key points to keep in mind:

1. Honor your ancestors

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, it is believed that ancestors descend to Earth. After completing the Amrit Snan, remember to offer tarpan to them. Use the sacred water of Sangam to perform this ritual by offering 'arghya' (offering water) while remembering your ancestors. This act is said to bring their blessings.

2. Worship Lord Shiva and Vishnu

Following the sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, it is essential to worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Their blessings are believed to bring success, happiness, and prosperity into life.

3. Donation after bath

Making donations after the holy bath holds immense significance, especially on Amavasya. Contribute within your means—be it food, clothes, or water. Such acts are said to amplify your virtues and enhance spiritual benefits.

4. Visit religious place after bath

It is believed that the virtue of bathing in Mahakumbh is attained only when you visit a religious place or temple after taking a dip. Therefore, after taking a dip, you must visit a Siddha temple in Prayagraj. Also, consume the 'Prasad' offered there.

5. Avoid negative actions

The bath during Maha Kumbh symbolises spiritual purification. To maintain its sanctity, avoid hurting others' feelings, engaging in misbehavior, or harboring negative intentions. Additionally, staying silent for a while after the dip on Mauni Amavasya is believed to bring more auspicious results.

It is also important to keep the surround clean. One should refrain from polluting the holy Ganga or its ghats. Avoid actions like spitting or leaving waste near the riverbanks, as they are considered sinful. Such behavior could negate the spiritual benefits of the sacred bath.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious and traditional beliefs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the authenticity of this information.)

