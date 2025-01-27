Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Division makes these special arrangements for 'amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Prayagraj Railway Division makes special arrangements for Mahakumbh devotees

The Prayagraj Railway Division made special arrangements for a smooth commuter experience across all the railway stations ahead of 'Amrit Snan' in the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. The 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya is likely to draw a large number of pilgrims to the Sangam area where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway.

The Prayagraj Railway Division rolled out a special plan along with certain restrictions to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the devotees.

These arrangements will come into effect from Tuesday, and two days after the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

Entry to Prayagraj Junction permitted from the city side

On January 29, entry to Prayagraj Junction will be permitted from the city side while exit will be allowed from the Civil Lines side via platform No.

6, the statement said.

Passengers with pre-booked tickets will be allowed separate entry from gate No. 5 on the city side, while unreserved passengers will enter through the direction-wise, colour-coded shelters.

These shelters will also have unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services.

A special holding area has been set up at Khusro Bagh with a capacity to accommodate up to one lakh people, the statement said.

Special arrangements have also been made at the key railway stations to manage the influx of passengers and ensure smooth travel.

At Naini Junction, entry will be allowed only from the Station Road side, with exit through the goods shed, the statement said.

Passengers will be directed from these shelters to the platforms in an orderly manner according to their tickets, the statement said. Also, special trains will be operated to transport passengers to their destinations, it added.

Over 13.21 crore pilgrims taken a holy dip so far

The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days. More than 13.21 crore pilgrims have so far taken a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Over 1.18 crore people participated in the sacred snan in the Mahakumbh on Monday. Over 10 lakh devotees have taken Kalpwasis in lakhs of tents.

