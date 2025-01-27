Mahakumbh: Planning to visit Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya? Check diversions to avoid hassle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Kumbh Mela 2025: Lakhs of people are coming to Prayagraj daily for the Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering. According to government data, 11.47 crore people have already took a holy dip in the Sangam. With the second 'Amrit Snan' approaching, it is estimated that 8 to 9 crore people may visit Prayagraj on January 29. In view of this, the administration has ramped up its preparations to manage the massive crowd.

The second 'Amrit Snan' falls on Mauni Amavasya and it holds special significance. Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the Kumbh Mela, falls on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the month of Magha according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This day is believed to be extremely powerful, and taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Sarasvati rivers), on this day is said to purify the soul and erase all sins.

Traffic plan for Amrit Snan

Prayagraj Police has devised a new traffic plan to ease the movement of passengers traveling by their own vehicles. As part of this plan, a diversion has been implemented for certain key routes. This diversion will be in effect from 8 am on January 27 to 8 am on January 31. The specified routes will guide travelers to their destinations while exiting Prayagraj.

Route for big vehicles going from Kaushambi to Varanasi: Vehicles coming from the Kaushambi district will be diverted to the bypass from Kokhraj, heading towards Varanasi via Handia. Travelers must return using the same route.

Route from Kanpur to Varanasi and Bihar without entering Prayagraj: If you go from Kanpur via Fatehpur, then you will enter Bihar via Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Mungra, Badshahpur, Machhlishahr, Jaunpur, Jalalpur, Phulpur, Babat Airport, Mangari, Palhipatti, Chaubepur, Rajwari, Saidpur, Chahaniya, Sakaldiha, Chandauli, and Syedaraja. The return journey will be via the same route.

Alternative route: Vehicles will travel from Fatehpur to Rae Bareli via Pratapgarh, Mungra, Badshahpur, Machhlishahr, Madiyahu, Bhadohi, Aurai, Kachhwa, Rajatalab, Akhri Bypass, Narayan Bypass, Chandauli, Syedaraja, Naubatpur to enter Bihar. The return will be through the same route.

Route from Kanpur to Rewa-Mirzapur without entering Prayagraj: Vehicles will be diverted from Chaudgara via Bindki to Bandhwa Tiraha, Lalauli Chilla towards Banda. From Banda, they will proceed through Karvi, Mau, Shankargarh, Jasra, Naribari, Mangawan, and Hanuman Lalganj to reach Mirzapur. The return journey will be via the same route.

Route from Rewa to Varanasi without entering Prayagraj: From Mangawan Police Station in Rewa, vehicles will travel via Hanuman Lalganj and Mirzapur to reach Aurai, continuing onwards to Varanasi. The return journey will also be through the same route.

Route from Rewa to Lucknow without entering Prayagraj: Vehicles coming from Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) will travel via Naribari, Shankargarh, Mau, Karbi, and Banda, crossing Chilla Bridge. They will proceed through Bindki and Choudagra, then pass through Fatehpur, Asni Bridge, and Lalganj, continuing through Raebareli to reach Lucknow. The return journey will follow the same route.

