Mahakumbh: Wash all your sins with holy dip at Triveni Sangam on this special day

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Taking a dip in the Sangam during the Kumbh Mela is always considered sacred, but taking a bath on Mauni Amavasya holds special significance. Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the Kumbh Mela, falls on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the month of Magha according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This day is believed to be extremely powerful, and taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Sarasvati rivers), on this day is said to purify the soul and erase all sins. The day is also considered ideal for fasting, meditation, and performing charity, as it is believed that doing so on Mauni Amavasya brings immense spiritual benefits and fulfillment of desires.

This year, the occasion is made even more special by a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, making it a highly auspicious event.

Which is Amrit Snan has more importance?

The significance of Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh is already immense, but among the three Amrit Snans, each one is marked by multiple auspicious events, making it even more important. The second Amrit Snan holds special reverence, particularly because it coincides with Mauni Amavasya. This day is considered extremely sacred by sages and saints. During this Amrit Snan, Diksha is also given to Naga Sadhus, further elevating the spiritual importance of this occasion.

Mauni Amavasya 2025

Mauni Amavasya will be observed on 29 January 2025 this year. On this day, the second Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh will take place. Taking an Amrit Snan during the Kumbh holds immense significance, and its importance increases even more when it coincides with Mauni Amavasya. Therefore, it is highly recommended to take a Triveni Snan during the Mahakumbh on this day.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is regarded as extremely auspicious. On this day, Naga Sadhus receive their initiation under the Dandi. Worshipping the moon on this day is believed to strengthen its influence in one's horoscope. Additionally, Pitru Pujan, or the ritual for honoring ancestors, holds special significance on Mauni Amavasya. With the added blessing of the Kumbh Amrit Snan, this day becomes even more sacred. It is also a special occasion for the worship of Lord Shiva. Beyond this, the day is considered highly auspicious for Tantric practices, Mantra Sadhna, and chanting mantras, making it a spiritually enriching time for devotees.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious faith and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence of this. India TV does not give proof of the truth of even a single thing.)

