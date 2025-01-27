Mahakumbh: 'High-Technology kitchen' in Prayagraj feeds over 1 lakh devotees daily

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Special kitchen set up by Manav Dharm Shivir

Kumbh Mela 2025: A 'high-technology' kitchen has been set up by the Manav Dharm Shivir to cater to over 1 lakh devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. According to the organisation, 500 individuals are involved in preparing the food, while over 2,000 to 3,000 others are tasked with serving it to the devotees.

Additionally, a special program is scheduled to be held today, which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

'1 lakh people have meal here daily'

A member of the Shivir said, "At least 1 lakh people have meals here daily. We have a lot of machines and people working for this. More than 500 people cook food here while there are over 2-3 thousand people for serving food and other service. We have 2000 toilets, tents for people with water supplies and other facilities in the Shivir."

Elaborating on the cooking process, she explained that the kitchen is equipped with advanced machines capable of preparing 2,000 rotis at a time, along with machinery for efficiently cutting large quantities of vegetables.

"We have a machine which can make 2 thousand rotis in one hour, this machine can make poori too, and works continuously. We also have machines for making rice, vegetables and to cut vegetables too. If we do not have those, then we cannot feed so many people everyday," she added.

Over 110 million devotees took holy dip

On Sunday, the Mahakumbh witnessed a massive gathering of devotees eager to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam. Over the first 14 days of the religious congregation in Prayagraj, more than 110 million devotees have participated in this spiritual ritual.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police releases Sanjay Mishra-starrer short film on cybercrime to alert devotees

Also Read: Premanand Maharaj's office says he is absolutely fine, rejects all rumours about his health