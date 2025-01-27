Mahakumbh: Amit Shah to visit Prayagraj today to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, Union Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. During his visit, he will take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, and also meet saints. According to the release by the Mahakumbh Media Centre, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 am. After taking the holy bath, he will visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat, the release added.

As per the release, Shah will also visit Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them. His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka. The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening, the release stated.

"The grand gathering of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh, which gives the message of equality and harmony to the whole world, is not only a pilgrimage site but also a confluence of the country's diversity, faith and knowledge tradition. I am excited to take a dip and worship at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj tomorrow and meet revered saints," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Guidelines for vehicle passes at Mahakumbh

Notably, the Mahakumbh Media Centre announced that vehicle passes would be invalid in the Mahakumbh area from 25th January to 3rd February, with the area designated as a "No Vehicle Zone" for public safety and crowd management during the peak mela period. Vehicle owners are advised to park their vehicles in nearby parking lots and follow GPS instructions to reach the Media Centre, the release added.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

