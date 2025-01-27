Mahakumbh: Why should 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' be performed after holy dip at Triveni Sangam? Check benefits

Follow us on Image Source : META AI The 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' is a revered journey around the holy city of Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Mahakumbh Mela is underway, millions of devotees are flocking to Prayagraj to take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. As per mythology, it is believed that taking this sacred bath washes away all sins and ensures salvation (moksha) after death. Along with the holy bath, the 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' has also been regarded in the scriptures as a "path to liberation". Performing this pilgrimage is said to "purify the soul and guarantee moksha."

What makes the 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' special?

The 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' is a revered journey around the holy city of Prayagraj, spanning approximately 60 kilometres. The pilgrimage encompasses three main Vedis (altars): Antargrihi, Madhyavedi, and Bahirvedi. The route passes through iconic landmarks such as the Sangam Ghats, the Ganga-Yamuna banks, other sacred sites of Prayagraj, the Kumbh area, and various ancient ashrams.

Taking place after a rare 144-year planetary alignment, the ongoing Kumbh Mela is being considered exceptionally auspicious. Devotees who perform the 'Panchkroshi Parikram'a after bathing in the holy waters are believed to receive spiritual rewards equivalent to that of renunciates and sages.

Benefits of the 'Panchkroshi Parikrama'

Undertaking the 'Panchkroshi Parikrama' offers a profound sense of spiritual peace and purity. It helps devotees overcome the five vices—lust, anger, attachment, pride, and greed. Additionally, it is believed to bestow the blessings of visiting all major pilgrimages, along with bringing prosperity and happiness into one's life.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(Disclaimer: The information provided is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not guarantee the authenticity of the details shared.)