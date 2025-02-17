Mahakumbh: Another fire breaks out at camp in Sector 8 of Mela area in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fire broke out at a camp in the Mela area.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Yet another fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in in Prayagraj on Monday. As per the information, the incident occurred in a camp located in Sector 8. Following the incident, authorities rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze in time, and no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire erupted in two tents of the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. Another fire was also spotted in a tent at the Consumer Protection Committee camp, which was quickly extinguished using fire brigade pumps.

Recurring fire incidents at Mahakumbh

This is not the first such incident at the Mahakumbh. Earlier, a fire broke out in vacant tents in Sector 19 that were occupied by Kalpvasis, but no injuries were reported. On February 7, another blaze engulfed the tents of Hariharanand camp, with high flames visible from a distance. The fire brigade responded swiftly and doused the flames before they could spread further.

In another recent case, Sector 18's Shankaracharya Marg witnessed flames in a tent, but firefighters quickly brought the situation under control. One of the more severe incidents occurred in Sector 22, near Chaman Ganj outpost, where a fire destroyed 15 tents. However, no casualties were reported, and the fire was successfully contained.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

