Mahakumbh: AI-powered computerised 'lost and found centre' established for devotees at Mela in Prayagraj

Lost and Found Centre at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken extensive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh, which commenced in Prayagraj on January 13. With one of the world's largest religious gatherings underway, the administration has established an AI-based computerised "lost and found centre" at the Mela. Sharing details about the centre, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told the media that arrangements have been made to accommodate clothes and food for the people who are lost.

"There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre... If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense," Chaturvedi added.

AI-powered vehicle parking system

In addition, an innovative AI-driven parking system has also been introduced to facilitate the parking of vehicles for devotees travelling to the Kumbh Mela in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. Thanks to the technology-equipped services from Park+, an auto tech super app company, parking near the event will become a breeze. This is the historic first, as an AI-based parking management system has been implemented at such a grand scale for Mahakumbh. Devotees will be able to easily and efficiently manage their parking through the Park+ app, which has been appointed the official parking partner for the event.

Virtual Reality Zone at Mahakumbh

In line with the government's vision to transform this year's Mahakumbh into a "Digital Kumbh", a Virtual Reality (VR) zone was set up at a camp in the Mela area on Wednesday. Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan inaugurated its camp that houses the VR zone during the day. The camp is located across a sprawling nine-acre area in Sector 9 of the Mahakumbh Nagar. A virtual reality zone is an interactive digital space where users experience computer-generated environments through devices like VR headsets. It immerses visitors in realistic visuals, sounds and sometimes touch, simulating a physical presence.

