Mahakumbh 2025: Nearly 1.50 crore devotees take holy dip on day 1, CM Yogi thanks fair management

Image Source : X Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and the government officials in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his greetings on the commencement of Mahakumbh Mela, saying heartiest congratulations to all the saints, Kalpvasis, devotees who got the privilege of bathing in the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of 'Paush Purnima' in the mega festival of humanity 'Mahakumbh 2025'.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the saints, Kalpvasis, devotees who got the privilege of bathing in the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of 'Paush Purnima' in the mega festival of humanity 'Mahakumbh 2025'. On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni. Big thanks to the Mahakumbh Mela Administration, Prayagraj Administration, @Uppolice, Municipal Corporation Prayagraj, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayaks, religious-social organisations, various volunteers and friends from the media world, including all the departments of the Central and State government associated with Mahakumbh, who participated in making the first bathing festival successful! May the virtues bear fruit, let Mahakumbh go on," the chief minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

Mahakumbh shows unity in diversity: UP CM

The CM described the Mahakumbh as a confluence of cultures and a message of unity in diversity.

Earlier on Monday, that marked Paush Purnima, Maha Kumbh started on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, with around 1.50 crore pilgrims taking a dip in the holy river.

"All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes," he said.

In another post, the CM said, "Where there is a confluence of cultures, there is also a confluence of faith and harmony. Giving the message of 'unity in diversity', Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj is providing an encounter with Sanatan along with the welfare of humanity," the chief minister said.

A thick blanket of fog could not blur their vision, the cold breeze failed to reduce their energy levels and the bone-chilling water of river Ganga in Sangam area could not dampen their excitement, as lakhs of devotees from different walks of life took the holy dip on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' on Monday.

Mahakumbh 2025 commences amid chants of bhajans

The Mahakumbh 2025 commenced here amid chants of bhajans and slogans. The excitement was clearly visible in the Sangam area as the pilgrims and devotees --- mostly in groups --- walked towards river Ganga and took a holy dip chanting 'Jai Ganga Maiyya'.

The state government also said that a large number of devotees from India and abroad were seen at the Sangam Ghat.

(With PTI inputs)

