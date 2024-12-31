Mahakumbh 2025: Railways to run 3,000 special trains, check advance ticket booking details, other facilities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Indian Railways gears up for Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing across various departments, including the Indian Railways. The event, set to begin on January 13, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has mobilised a massive workforce. To manage the influx of millions of devotees, Indian Railways has announced the operation of 3,000 special trains, including 560 trains on the Ring Rail route.

Ticketing facilities across 9 stations

The North Central Railway has set up ticketing arrangements across nine key stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Naini, Cheoki, Prayag Junction, Subedarganj, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam, and Jhusi. Around 560 ticketing points have been established which are expected to issue approximately 1 million tickets daily. To facilitate early travel planning, tickets can be booked up to 15 days in advance.

Extensive rail network for devotees

The railway plans to operate over 13,000 trains during Mahakumbh, comprising 10,000 regular services and 3,000 special trains. Additionally, 560 trains will run on Ring Rail routes, covering Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Varanasi-Prayagraj, Prayagraj Sangam-Jaunpur-Prayag-Prayagraj, Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Govindpuri, and Jhansi-Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Manikpur-Jhansi routes. To ensure safety, over 18,000 personnel from RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) and SRP (State Reserve Police) will be deployed.

For security and monitoring, 1,186 CCTV cameras, including AI-enabled systems, have been installed at Prayagraj Junction. Additionally, six-bed observation rooms equipped with oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ECG machines, glucometers, nebulisers, and stretchers will cater to medical emergencies.

Infrastructure development for devotees

To accommodate the vast number of visitors, 1.60 lakh tents and 1.5 lakh toilets are being constructed. A workforce of 15,000 sanitation workers will ensure cleanliness. A 1,250-km pipeline has been laid to meet water demands. For lighting, 67,000 LED fixtures, 2,000 solar lights, and extensive greenery with 3 lakh plants are being installed. Moreover, Mahakumbh will also feature nine permanent ghats, seven riverfront roads, and temporary ghats spanning 12 kilometers. Seven bus terminals are being constructed to improve connectivity.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

