Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How will the grand event boost economy of Uttar Pradesh? EXPLAINED

Kumbh Mela 2025: Hindu devotees across the world are eagerly waiting for the Mahakumbh, a once-in-12-years spiritual event set to commence on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this iconic event is grand, safe, and enriching. With an expected footfall of over 40 crore devotees, preparations are in full swing, transforming Prayagraj into the epicentre of religious fervour. Apart from being a spiritual event, the Mahakumbh is set to boost the economy of the state.

Mahakumbh-themed merchandise such as diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery have seen a 25 per cent surge in sales, according to the Ministry of Culture. This branding effort marks the spiritual event's impact on local trade, with traders witnessing increased demand ahead of the gathering.

Mahakumbh: An economic boon

The Mahakumbh is not just a spiritual event but also an economic catalyst. As per reports, Vijay Anand, Kumbh Mela Nodal Officer, estimates revenue generation of Rs 25,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh through taxes, rentals, and service charges. The gathering is also expected to stimulate financial transactions amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore, benefitting nearby spiritual hubs like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vindhyavasini Dham.

Employment and tourism boost

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 have already provided employment to approximately 45,000 families, according to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. The hospitality, transportation, tourism, and retail sectors stand to gain significantly, underscoring the state government’s efforts to promote religious tourism. As the countdown to Mahakumbh begins, this convergence of spirituality and economic opportunity is set to make Prayagraj the focal point of global attention.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

