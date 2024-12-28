Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath invites Amit Shah, Nadda and Rajnath Singh for Kumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : X Yogi Adityanath invites Amit Shah to Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Delhi to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Mahakumbh 2025. He extended the invitation letter to the dignitaries and along with it presented the logo of Kumbh Mela. Kalash and literature related to Mahakumbh and New Year's table calendar and diary to them. Yogi also met Former President Kovind, newly elected Mizoram Governor VK Singh to invite them for Kumbh.

CM Yogi meets Amit Shah

CM Yogi met Home Minister Amit Shah and then BJP National President JP Nadda at their official residences. Along with the courtesy call, CM Yogi also presented gifts related to Mahakumbh to the dignitaries. The visit was also shared by Yogi Adityanath on his X account. "Today I had a courtesy call on the Honorable Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!" he wrote on X.

CM Yogi meets JP Nadda

CM Yogi met BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence and shared the pictures of the courtesy meet on X.

CM Yogi meets Rajnath Singh

Mahakumbh 2025 invitiation was also extended to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

CM Yogi invites former President Ramnath Kovind

CM Yogi Adityanath met the Mizoram Governor VK Singh at the UP House by paying him a courtesy call. After this, he also met former President Ram nath Kovind at his official residence and invited him to attend Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will commence from January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

District Tourism Officer, Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

The beautification across temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj is underway. The UP administration is working towards CM Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand and spiritually elevating Mahakumbh.

To ensure the safety and smooth handling of a huge crowd, a 24×7 control room has been established, with dedicated officers and personnel. For protocol management, the government has deployed three additional district magistrates (ADMs), as many sub-district magistrates (SDMs) and naib tehsildars, and four revenue officials

