Mahakumbh 2025: 2,000 illuminated drones will bring life to legendary tales of 'Prayag Mahatmyam'

Follow us on Image Source : MAHAKUMBH (X) Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to mesmerise attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj. The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering. District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

Drone show to depict iconic events

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

As per the release, the show will also highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, offering a unique experience for pilgrims and locals. Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand and spiritually enriching Mahakumbh 2025 the City is gearing up to witness global cultural spectacle. Preparations are in full swing.

Beautification work ongoing in Prayagraj

Development and beautification work is underway across temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj. Additionally, visitors and pilgrims will experience several new and unique attractions during this iconic festival.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors. Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagraj.