Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer unique digital experience with AI chatbot: Know all about it

Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to provide a cutting-edge digital experience to devotees across the world by offering a memorable token of the mega event. As part of the Digital Maha Kumbh vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, AI Generative Chatbot technology is being introduced for the first time. By scanning a QR code, visitors can generate a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate featuring their photo, which can be digitally saved or printed, officials announced on Monday.

The AI chatbot also provides complete details about every event and major programme of the Maha Kumbh. Regional Tourism Officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said under the chief minister's guidance, preparations are underway on war-footing to make the Maha Kumbh a grand, spiritually elevating and hi-tech event. In line with this vision, officials from the Tourism Department, along with the fair organisers and Maha Kumbh Nagar police, are working together on the digital Maha Kumbh initiative.

This is the first time that digitalisation has received such widespread attention, as Maha Kumbh offers a unique memorable experience to devotees worldwide through the AI chatbot. To access this, visitors can simply visit the link (https://chatbot.kumbh.up.gov.in) or scan the QR code to receive a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate with their photo.

AI chatbot's popularity gains momentum

The AI chatbot is being promoted extensively across the country, with a strong digital presence on social media platforms such as X, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, officials said. This initiative has sparked a surge in the popularity of the AI chatbot, making it a trending tool for connecting devotees with the Maha Kumbh experience globally. The AI Generative Chatbot can virtually guide users to Maha Kumbh Nagar from any corner of the globe. In addition, the chatbot provides necessary information regarding food, locker, washroom and changing rooms, they said.

The AI chatbot is designed to assist users in 11 languages -- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Urdu. Its unique feature allows one to ask questions either by speaking or writing and one can receive responses in one's preferred language. Beyond resolving queries, the chatbot is also proving to be a powerful medium for creating a personal connection and enhancing the overall user experience.

About Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

