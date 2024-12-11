Maha Kumbh 2025: Cyber police station set up in Prayagraj to safeguard devotees from online frauds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Police has made detailed plans to protect devotees from cyber fraud.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: In view of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established a cyber police station in the Mela area to protect devotees from potential online fraud. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi outlined comprehensive measures to counter cyber threats, including scams involving fake websites, dark web activities, and malicious social media content. A specialised team of cyber experts and officers from across the state has been assembled to oversee the online security of an estimated 45 crore devotees expected to attend the event. The cyber police station will function as a hub for ensuring digital safety during the grand religious gathering, officials said.

These specialists will provide round-the-clock vigilance, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims from India and abroad, they said. Experienced officers from the state have already taken charge, and cyber experts are now in position, SSP Dwivedi said. Measures are in place to prevent any misuse of AI and social media platforms. Suspicious activities, such as fake links used by fraudsters are being closely monitored and neutralized, he said.

Over 40 suspicious websites identified

In a proactive move, the cyber security team has identified 44 suspicious websites and initiated action against them, the officials said. A dedicated helpline number, 1920, has been launched to provide information related to the event. Additionally, official government websites are also being promoted for authentic information, they said. Devotees are encouraged to report fake websites to local police stations, where the cyber police will take immediate action, they said. The team is active both at their stations as well as with mobile units handling cases of fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts, they said.

About Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

